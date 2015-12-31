Raptors pull out victory over Wizards

TORONTO -- The Washington Wizards had their chances at the end but could not convert them and let the Toronto Raptors off the hook.

Washington’s missed chances, left Toronto a 94-91 victory in a game it led by 14 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors did nearly everything they could to let the game get away despite 34 points from guard DeMar DeRozan.

They shot 34.1 percent from the floor and committed 18 turnovers and were fortunate that forward Jared Dudley, who finished with 17 points, missed a 3-point attempt with 17.9 seconds left that would have given the Wizards a two-point lead.

“It is very rare that you shoot 34 percent and put yourself in a position to win, and 18 turnovers,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “That’s probably as bad offensively as we have played all year. We will take it, we have to learn from it, get better from it.”

After two free throws by guard Kyle Lowry -- who finished with 11 points -- gave Toronto a three-point lead, the Wizards had two chances to tie.

But guard John Wall, who had 19 points and 11 assists, and forward Otto Porter, who had 20 points and nine rebounds, missed 3-point shots. Wall had a third desperation attempt blocked by forward DeMarre Carroll.

Wizards coach Randy Wittman feels that his team left it too late. “Heart was great, we fought, gave ourselves three shots, three great looks at it and they didn’t go in,” Wittman said. “It shouldn’t come down to that. Our first half we were not aggressive, they were getting offensive rebound after offensive rebound.”

Center Bismack Biyombo grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 12 points coming off the bench for the Raptors (20-13) and reserve forward Terrence Ross added 14 points.

DeRozan appreciated the help from the bench. “It was great, they sustained the lead that we had and kept the momentum going at both ends,” he said. “We are going to have games where one of our groups struggles and it’s all about the next game coming out with a lot of energy and being aggressive.”

“That’s how it has to be for the rest of the season,” Ross said. “The first group cannot go out there and play 40 minutes a game, so we have to carry that momentum and come out with a second boost from the bench.”

Center Marcin Gortat added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wizards and guard Ramon Sessions had 11 points. It was the second loss in a row for Washington (14-16).

The Wizards were down to nine players because of injuries and forward Garrett Temple fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“We look at it as we don’t care if we had a full team or not, we still feel we should have won this game,” Wall said. “We had an opportunity to win this game, still, without playing well the right way for three quarters.”

The Raptors stretched a one-point first-quarter lead to 11 points at the half. They took a 14-point lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before the Wizards cut the lead to one point in the final minute.

The Wizards trimmed the lead to two points early in the third quarter with Porter scoring eight points in an 11-2 surge.

DeRozan’s layup with 4:46 left in the third quarter gave Toronto a 62-55 lead.

A 3-pointer by Ross bumped Toronto’s lead back to 11 with 52.9 seconds left in the third. The Raptors led 77-65 after the third quarter.

Guard Cory Joseph opened the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a 14-point lead.

The Wizards trimmed the lead to eight points on Porter’s running layup off the fast break with 6:40 to play.

After a Raptors miss, Sessions made two free throws, cutting the lead to six points. Wall reduced the lead to four with a jumper after another Toronto miss.

With 3:13 to play, DeRozan made the free throw after Wall was called for a technical foul after he was called for a foul. Lowry then made both his free throws to extend Toronto’s lead to nine.

Wall cut the lead to seven points with a layup.

Dudley hit a 17-foot jumper with 1:58 to play and Gortat’s dunk 30 seconds later trimmed the lead to three points.

After the Wizards stopped the Raptors, Wall came back to hit one of two free throws to cut the Toronto lead to 90-88.

DeRozan made a pair of free throws with 47.5 seconds to play to put the Raptors ahead by four.

The lead was down to one point when Dudley hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 39.5 seconds to play.

DeRozan missed a jumper but the Wizards could not take advantage of the opening.

“We started to play better down the stretch,” Porter said. “But we’ve got to play that way the whole game. I feel like we didn’t do that.”

NOTES: The Wizards continue to deal with injuries. G Bradley Beal (stress reaction in right leg) missed his 10th straight game. Washington also was missing F Nene (left calf strain), F Drew Gooden (right calf strain) and G Gary Neal (right quadriceps strain). F Otto Porter played his second game on Wednesday after missing three games with a bruised left thigh. ... Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas played his second game after missing 17 games with a fractured left hand. ... Toronto won the first meeting this season 84-82 on Nov. 28 at Washington on G Cory Joseph’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Wizards swept the Raptors in four games in the first round of the playoffs last season. ... The Raptors’ next game will be Friday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards will play at home against the Orlando Magic on Friday.