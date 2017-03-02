Bogdanovic, Wizards down Raptors

TORONTO -- Bojan Bogdanovic is proving to be an important addition for the Washington Wizards, already.

The guard/forward, playing his fourth game since being obtained in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, scored 27 points off the bench Wednesday night and the Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 105-96.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak by the Raptors (36-25) and was the second victory in a row for the Wizards (36-23).

Bogdanovic scored 16 points for the Wizards Tuesday when they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Washington.

"When you play with such great guys, first of all, and then great players, it's pretty easy and quick for me to adjust to all the changes I have been facing the past three or four days," he said.

Bogdanovic scored 16 points in a 38-20 second quarter when the Wizards scored 22 straight points to take control of the game and end an eight-game losing streak to the Raptors in the regular season.

"Just great energy (in the second-quarter run), and big presence of Jason (Smith) and Ian (Mahinmi) on defense with a couple of blocks and a steal, we were able to run on the fast break and find a couple of easy buckets and easy shots," Bogdanovic said. "Our defense allowed us to be aggressive on offense, have open court in front of us and score easy points."

"Just totally forget that second quarter," said Raptors reserve forward Patrick Patterson, who had no points and four rebounds in the game. "It was a complete letdown by the second unit. The best thing we can do is flush the second quarter down the toilet and completely forget it. Absolutely anything we could have done wrong, we did, no talking, communication, not rebounding, rushing shots on the offensive end, not contesting."

Bradley Beal added 23 points for the Wizards. Markieff Morris contributed 13 points for Washington, with John Wall and Marcin Gortat scoring 12 points each. Wall had 13 assists after equaling his career best with 19 assists Tuesday.

"I thought the guys did a good job of just taking care of business," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "We approached every possession with professionalism and moved the basketball, (32) assists on 40 field goals is probably as good as we can play offensively."

The Wizards evened the season series with the Raptors and the teams play again Friday, a game that could have implications in the playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

"We just approached the game as an opportunity to be on top in the series and take advantage of Friday, because we are looking at the playoff picture and seedings down the line," Beal said. "It's a great opportunity that we have right in front of us and we want to take advantage of it."

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 24 points. Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Norman Powell had 17 points, and Cory Joseph added 11 points. Jonas Valanciunas contributed seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors led 26-24 after one quarter.

The Wizards opened the second quarter on a 26-1 run to take a 50-27 lead. The Raptors' first field goal of the quarter was a 21-foot jumper by DeRozan with 6:05 to play in the half.

The Wizards led 62-46 at the intermission.

"We have to figure out our defensive unit," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "In that second quarter, they got going, they changed the game. Chasing them out off screens, we didn't do a good job of that. ... Tonight was a stinker all the way around, not just the defense. The defense started it and it carried over into the offensive end."

The Wizards shot 60 percent in the first half and 47.6 percent for the game while Toronto was 36.7 percent from the field in the first half and in the game.

The Wizards opened the second half on a 7-0 run. The Raptors trimmed the lead to 18 with two minutes to play in the third quarter before Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the quarter. Wall then hit a 21-foot jumper to bump the margin back to 23. The Wizards got the lead to 24 before finishing the third quarter ahead 82-59.

Powell's driving layup in the fourth quarter cut Washington's lead to 14 points with 5:13 to play. Beal's 3-pointer had the lead at 19 with 3:43 to go.

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry had surgery to remove loose bodies from his right wrist performed in New York on Tuesday. He has not played since Feb. 15 and is not expected to return before the end of the regular season. ... Wizards G Brandon Jennings sat out Wednesday after being signed for the rest of the season. He was put on waivers by the New York Knicks on Monday. Jennings will be used as a backup at point guard. ... Wizards G Trey Burke (personal) did not play Wednesday. ... Toronto won the first meeting between the teams 113-103 on Nov. 2 at Washington when Raptors G DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points.