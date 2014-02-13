Harden, Rockets overcome Ariza, Wizards

HOUSTON -- Following a half season of blowing sizable leads and allowing opponents to climb back into contention, the Houston Rockets added a new wrinkle to that maddening habit Wednesday night.

On this occasion, the Rockets finished with moxie, overcoming a season-high turnover count and the blistering shooting of Washington forward Trevor Ariza in their 113-112 win over the Wizards at Toyota Center.

Guard James Harden converted a driving layup with :00.7 seconds left to seal the victory for the Rockets (36-17), who improved to 11-0 at home against Eastern Conference foes while stretching their winning streak to seven games. Harden produced 35 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Wizards (25-27) erased a 19-point second-half deficit and led 112-110 when guard John Wall (19 points, 14 assists) hit two free throws with four seconds left. But Ariza (32 points, 11 rebounds) fouled Harden before the ball was in play on the ensuing inbounds pass. Harden hit a free throw and Houston retained possession, setting the stage for Harden to play the role of hero.

“That was a wild game,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “Twenty-six turnovers in a win, that’s pretty amazing. I don’t know how we did that.”

Ariza set an opponent’s record at Toyota Center by hitting 10 3-pointers, but he was also one of three Washington starters to foul out in the fourth, joining forward Nene (21 points) and center Marcin Gortat. Guard Bradley Beal added 20 points for the Wizards, who took 33 more shots that the Rockets and hit 16 of 32 attempts from behind the arc.

“It’s the toughest way to lose,” Wall said. “Opponents shoot 30 more free throws (47 to 16) and unless you’re having an incredible shooting night, you think you’d lose by 20. We fought hard and ended up losing by one.”

Houston center Dwight Howard recorded his fourth consecutive double-double (24 points and 16 rebounds) while Rockets forward Chandler Parsons posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Harden was the intended recipient of the ball on the final two plays, with McHale altering the set after Harden sank the free throw after the Ariza foul.

“Jeremy (Lin) acted like he was going to come off (the Harden screen) and didn’t come off and I just came off (the Howard screen) at the top,” Harden said. “I just needed space and I got to the rim.”

McHale furiously called a timeout after the Rockets surrendered consecutive open perimeter looks to Ariza and Beal, the second 3 cutting the Rockets’ lead to 70-65 with 8:57 left in the third. Houston responded with a 13-0 run and stretched its lead to 89-70 before Ariza caught fire and the Wizards shot their way back into contention.

Washington closed the third period with a 20-4 burst as Ariza hit five treys over the final 3:19 and closed the quarter 7-for-7 from deep. Houston led 93-90 entering the fourth and scuffled down the stretch.

“I’ve shot the ball well before,” Ariza said of his career-best shooting. “I was open and there were good looks and I was just letting them fly.”

Harden and Howard combined for 11 points as Houston darted to a 17-5 lead before Washington began to chip away. The Wizards whittled that deficit to six points before Harden closed the opening period with a flourish, completing a three-point play before beating the buzzer on a rim attack that gave Houston a 38-26 lead heading into the second.

With Howard resting on the bench, the Wizards made their move by attacking the paint and seizing the lead with a 15-2 run. Nene scored eight points during that run, six in the lane, with Ariza and Beal drilling 3s around the final Nene basket. Washington closed the half 6-for-14 from behind the arc and turned 13 Houston turnovers into 10 points.

NOTES: With Rockets G Patrick Beverley sidelined due to an abdominal strain, reserve G Aaron Brooks temporarily rejoined the rotation against the Wizards. Brooks had played in just five of 10 games since Beverley returned from a broken right hand on Jan. 20, logging 60 minutes. Brooks leads Houston in 3-point shooting at 41.2 percent, but minutes have been tough to come by playing behind Beverley and G Jeremy Lin. ... Houston C Dwight Howard entered Wednesday averaging 24.8 points and 11.5 rebounds during the Rockets’ winning streak. With that individual and team success came the jovial Howard who thrived in Orlando. “You’ve got to be who you are,” said Wizards coach Randy Wittman, who served as an assistant while Howard played for the Magic. “He’s a fun-natured guy. If you try to make somebody what they’re not, then you have a problem.”