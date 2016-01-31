Wizards post emotional win over Rockets

HOUSTON - Following an emotional day for the Washington Wizards as an organization, a gritty display of perseverance provided the balm for a wounded team seeking anything to get them going in the right direction.

Guard John Wall had 19 points and 13 assists and Washington snapped a four-game losing skid by holding on for a 123-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Rockets guard James Harden was spectacular while producing 40 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, but he missed a driving layup with 5.1 seconds left. Houston forward Josh Smith corralled the rebound but his ensuing shot was errant with 3.2 seconds to play.

The Wizards’ feistiness proved critical in surviving a game that featured 14 lead changes and 16 ties in which neither team led by more than six points.

“Tough day but I‘m proud of our guys,” said Wizards coach Randy Wittman, whose brother Rick passed away unexpectedly overnight in Indianapolis. “They fought tooth-and-nail for 48 minutes. Not every call went out way, not every play was executed right but they fought and flew around for 48 minutes. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Wall nailed a game-tying 3-pointer with 2:27 left for the Wizards (21-24) before forward Jared Dudley (16 points) added a layup following a perfectly executed inbounds play with 37 seconds left for a 123-119 lead. Eight Wizards scored in double figures, including reserve guards Ramon Sessions (17 points), Gary Neal (12) and Bradley Beal (11).

Washington shot 52.3 percent (45 of 86) from the floor. The Wizards recorded 30 assists on their 45 field goals and made 9 of 20 3-pointers over the last three quarters, a result of countless open perimeter looks.

“We gave up a couple opportunities where we had some good looks and missed them and turned the ball over,” Wall said. “But other than that we had good looks. We didn’t want it to be this high scoring but they’re a team that shoots 40-plus 3s a game. They’re going to make some. We dealt with them and tried to keep them off the line as much as possible.”

Houston (25-25) dropped its third consecutive game despite making 17 of 35 3-pointers. Forward Trevor Ariza added 17 points and seven rebounds while guard Patrick Beverley had 15 points and five assists.

Harden found another gear after Rockets center Dwight Howard earned his second technical foul and an ejection for a second consecutive game with 8:08 left after a skirmish with Wizards forward Nene, who was also ejected. Howard departed with 20 points and seven rebounds and Houston trailing 102-98 before Harden sank a free throw.

Harden scored the ensuing five points for Houston before adding a 3 that gave the Rockets a 113-107 lead, but the Wizards didn’t relent.

“We put some pressure on the defense,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of the final play. “(Harden) got to the rim, (wasn‘t) able to convert, but he was aggressive. It’s a one-point game. Gets to the basket, put some foul pressure on them and see what we get out of it.”

Sessions exploded for 10 points inside the final 2:10 of the third. He hit at 3 to slice a six-point deficit in half to get the Wizards rolling as they closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to seize the lead entering the fourth.

Howard was the linchpin early with 13 points and three rebounds in the first quarter. But Houston needed a late surge of 3s to push ahead, and the Wizards responded to a 37-31 deficit with a 13-5 push that ended with Beal sinking a technical free throw with 6:16 left in the half.

The pendulum kept swinging from there, with the Wizards leading by as many as four in the second quarter before Harden closed the half with a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for a 62-59 edge at the intermission.

Harden remained a handful throughout, but it was his final shot that left the Rockets wanting following an exhausting week of contests.

“I missed a layup,” Harden said.

NOTES: Wizards coach Randy Wittman coached on Saturday night after learning that his older brother Rick passed away unexpectedly overnight in Indianapolis. ... With the Rockets playing their fifth game in seven nights, Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff was mindful of how he distributed minutes entering Saturday night. In close games against the Mavericks, Pelicans and Thunder earlier this week, F Trevor Ariza and G James Harden averaged 40 and 38.3 minutes, respectively. ... Rockets F Donatas Motiejunas accepted an assignment to Rio Grande Valley of the D-League in search of consistent minutes as he returns from a flare-up of the back injury that cost him the first 20 games this season. Motiejunas last played on Dec. 31 and struggled finding his rhythm when he returned to action on Dec. 5.