Spurs 101, Wizards 92: Cory Joseph made all seven of his shots in the first half and finished with 19 points as host San Antonio ran its winning streak over Washington to 17 games.

Tiago Splitter scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Spurs, who shot 55.1 percent from the floor. Patty Mills tallied 15 points off the bench while fellow reserve Boris Diaw had 14 - including 12 in the second half - as San Antonio won its 14th straight home game in the lopsided series.

John Wall scored 15 points and handed out eight assists as the Wizards lost their season-high third straight game. Bradley Beal also had 15 points and both Marcin Gortat and Nene contributed 12.

Joseph capped his big first half with a buzzer-beater to pull the Spurs into a 58-58 tie. He finally missed less than three minutes into the third quarter and soon thereafter the Wizards went on a 10-0 run to take a 73-66 lead midway through the period.

Joseph finished a surge to end the third with a basket that put San Antonio up 78-77 and it was a six-point lead for the hosts approaching the midway point of the fourth. Beal hit a 3-pointer to get Washington within 91-88 with 5:36 left before a decisive 7-0 push by the Spurs spanned nearly five minutes to put it out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington’s last win in the series was on Nov. 12, 2005, and its last triumph in San Antonio came on Dec. 11, 1999. ... F Otto Porter Jr. had 11 points off the bench for Washington while F Kris Humphries had 10 points and eight rebounds. ... Spurs F Tim Duncan scored a season-low four points while star reserve G Manu Ginobili was held to five.