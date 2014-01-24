Preview: Wizards at Suns

The Phoenix Suns stumbled a bit when Eric Bledsoe first went down with a knee injury but appear to be finding a winning formula again. The Suns will look for their fourth win in five games when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday. Phoenix posted one of its more impressive victories of the season with a 124-100 triumph over the NBA-best Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as Gerald Green stepped up and scored 23 in Bledsoe’s spot.

The Wizards missed another chance to pull above .500 with a 113-111 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday but have won four of their last five road games as they open a four-game Western Conference swing. John Wall picked up his second career triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists but Washington could not overcome breakdowns on the defensive end against Boston. The Suns will try to exploit some of those holes in the perimeter defense with Green and Goran Dragic.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (20-21): Washington had trouble with a Celtics backcourt that was missing Rajon Rondo and allowed Boston to go 15-for-34 from 3-point range. The Wizards are in the middle tier of teams in terms of 3-point defense (35.9 percent) and will be taking on a Phoenix team that hoists up an average of 25.8 3-point attempts - second in the NBA. Center Marcin Gortat will be making his first trip back to Arizona since being traded from the Suns to the Wizards on the eve of opening night and is looking forward to the contest. “I just want to beat them,” Gortat told the Washington Post. “Quite honestly, I just want to beat them bad.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (24-17): Green is still battling with his consistency and has gone over 20 points twice in the last five games while averaging 8.3 points in the other three contests. The high-flying guard can finish at the rim as well as anyone and is improving his outside shooting while knocking down 7-of-15 from beyond the arc in the last four games. “For us, Gerald is always a key,” coach Jeff Hornacek told the Arizona Republic. “When he plays well and in control, we seem to have a pretty good game.” Green’s play took some pressure off Dragic, who went 8-of-10 from the floor on Wednesday as the Suns shot 54.2 percent against the league’s top defense.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington took both meetings last season after dropping the previous 10 in the series.

2. Gortat has recorded three straight double-doubles and is averaging 13 points and 10.2 boards over the last five contests.

3. Dragic is 26-for-41 from the floor over the last three games and is averaging 21.3 points in that span.

PREDICTION: Suns 109, Wizards 105