Preview: Wizards at Thunde

The Washington Wizards have shaken off the rust following a disappointing start, but will be tested with a challenging road swing that begins Sunday night at Oklahoma City. Entering the season with raised expectations, Washington dropped its first three games, prompting some criticism from head coach Randy Wittman. The team has responded with consecutive wins, including an overtime triumph against Brooklyn on Friday.

The visit to the Thunder will be followed up by trips to Dallas and San Antonio, continuing a difficult early slate that sees Washington play six of its first eight on the road. Oklahoma City is coming off a 119-110 win in Detroit, its best offensive output on the young season. Kevin Durant shined with 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-3): Washington’s ability to make that next step will receive a big boost if second-year guard Bradley Beal does the same, which would give the team another dynamic offensive threat on nights when John Wall is limited in the scoring department. Such was the case against the Nets, as Wall was 4-for-14 from the floor but dished out 14 assists, several of which went to Beal, who broke out for 29 points. Marcin Gortat and Nene gave the Wizards an inside presence by combining for 35 points and 20 rebounds.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (4-1): Oklahoma City is 3-0 since Russell Westbrook returned from a knee injury, and the offense has received a big boost. The club scored 81 points and Durant was held to 13 in a loss prior to Westbrook’s return, but it has averaged 109.7 in his three games with the team. Durant, once again complete with his running mate, has posted an average of 31.0 in that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won the last four meetings at home.

2. Opponents are shooting a league-high 49.4 percent against Washington.

3. Oklahoma City C Kendrick Perkins is averaging 18.2 minutes, his lowest mark in that category since 2004-05.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma City 110, Washington 101