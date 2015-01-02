Preview: Wizards at Thunder

Kevin Durant is back, Russell Westbrook is scrapping and Oklahoma City can once again set its sights on climbing the Western Conference ladder. Fresh off a rousing win in Durant’s return from an ankle injury, the Thunder take on Washington on Friday in their final home game before a road-heavy portion of the schedule. Durant, who missed six games with the ankle issue, had 44 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 137-134 overtime win against Phoenix on Wednesday.

Westbrook had 20 points and four assists in just 17 minutes before being ejected following a pair of quick technical fouls late in the first half, providing Durant with the opportunity to put the team on his shoulders. The Wizards will have had two much-needed days of rest after opening their five-game road trip with a win at Houston on Monday before running out of steam in a 114-87 loss at Dallas the next night. John Wall and Kris Humphries led Washington with just 11 points apiece in the team’s largest loss of the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (22-9): Humphries was able to contribute a bit more in large part because of starting power forward Nene’s sprained ankle in the third quarter. It is the continuation of a difficult season for the veteran, who missed a handful of games earlier in the season with a right foot issue and is on track to average in single digits for the first time since 2007-08, when he played in only 16 games. While Nene is questionable, shooting guard Bradley Beal will take advantage of the two days off - he shot just 4-of-14 against Dallas one night after scoring a season-high 33 points.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (16-17): Guard Reggie Jackson, who starred for Oklahoma City when Westbrook and Durant were out earlier in the season, was just 4-of-18 from the floor and missed all eight of his 3-point tries against Phoenix but has reclaimed some playing time of late. He is averaging 15.9 points over his last seven games, during which he has played at least 30 minutes five times; Jackson appeared in fewer than 30 minutes in seven of his previous eight affairs. Head coach Scott Brooks may need to monitor Durant’s playing time Friday after the ejection of Westbrook and the overtime period forced the superstar to play 40 minutes versus the Suns, more than Brooks wanted to use him coming off the injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Beal was 3-of-12 and had seven points but Wall recorded 15 assists and six steals as Washington won the last meeting at home in February.

2. The Wizards continue to lead the NBA in 3-point shooting (39.1 percent) while Oklahoma City ranks 26th (32.4).

3. Durant is averaging 27.3 points on 55.7 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four home games this season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 108, Wizards 102