Preview: Wizards at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be glad to be back on their home court Friday, while the Washington Wizards are starting to feel comfortable on the road. The Timberwolves lost twice on their trip to Los Angeles last week, but they’re 8-4 at home — including a 5-1 mark against the Eastern Conference. The Wizards had five days off following a 106-99 win over Boston on Saturday, in which they trailed by 18 before rallying for their third straight win — all on the road.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 120-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Sunday despite a huge effort from Kevin Love (45 points, 19 rebounds) and Nikola Pekovic (34 points, 14 rebounds) in Minnesota’s fourth loss when tied or leading after three quarters. “We need to know how to win and play hard all the way to the end,” Pekovic told reporters after the loss. “Winning is a habit, like everything else. We still need to get over the hump to learn how to close out these games.” The Wizards won the first meeting this season, 104-100 at home Nov. 19, but are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at Minnesota, where they haven’t won since 2009.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN-Plus (Washington)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (12-13): As Washington moves closer to full health, it boasts some serious offensive talent with six players averaging 12.8 points or better. Second-year guard Bradley Beal (19.6 points) was hot in his first two games back after missing nine contests with a stress injury in his fibula, but he struggled against the Celtics and was limited to nine points, so the Wizards need him to get back on track. Forward Trevor Ariza, who is averaging a career-best 15.8 points, has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, including 27 against Boston.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-15): Minnesota is a handful in the post with Love (25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds) and Pekovic (17.4 points, nine rebounds) leading the Timberwolves to an average of 45.6 points in the paint — sixth-most in the league. Guard Kevin Martin (20.2 points) has been inconsistent recently but seems to be back on track with three straight games in double digits, and his outside shooting is key to keeping opponents from focusing on stopping the post tandem. Minnesota also create a lot of offense from turnovers with Ricky Rubio (2.7) leading a defense that averages 9.1 steals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota is 0-8 in games decided by four or fewer points.

2. Wizards PG John Wall, who is averaging career highs in points (19.6) and assists (9.1), has scored 20 or more points in a career-best four straight games.

3. Love has recorded 10 or more rebounds in 17 of his past 18 games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 105, Wizards 100