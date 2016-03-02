Preview: Wizards at Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards are taking advantage of their recent schedule in an effort to get back into the postseason race in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards will try to grab another win at the expense of a sub-.500 opponent when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Washington sandwiched a win over a LeBron James-less Cleveland Cavaliers squad around two victories over the NBA-worst Philadelphia 76ers to pull within 1 1/2 games of the No. 8 spot in the East. The Wizards will play five of their next six on the road, including a trip to face a Cleveland team that will presumably have James available on Friday, as they try to keep pace with the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls scrambling for the final few playoff spots in the East. The Timberwolves aren’t facing any sort of postseason pressure but do seem to be growing behind a host of talented young players. Minnesota’s youth guided it to a win at New Orleans on Saturday but could not find the energy to make it back-to-back victories and fell 128-101 at Dallas on Sunday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (29-30): Washington is hoping for a better effort on the road trip after squandering all of a 14-point second-half lead against the 76ers on Monday and falling behind by six points in the fourth quarter before putting it together down the stretch and earning a 116-108 win. “You never apologize for a win,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “We’ve lost games like this. We’ve got to learn from it.” Washington got a boost from power forward Markieff Morris, who moved into the starting lineup on Monday for the first time since joining the team at the trade deadline and collected 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (19-41): Minnesota is fully handing the team over to the youngsters and is dealing with the associated growing pains. The Timberwolves shot 50 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers against New Orleans but dropped to 37.8 percent and up to 15 turnovers the next night. “It was a tough night, and that has a lot to do with fatigue,” center Gorgui Dieng told reporters. “We tried to push it, but we were just tired. Everybody plays back-to-backs. You fight through it. … All I can do is make sure I’m ready, and whenever I hear my name called, I’ll be on the floor and do my job.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves rookie C Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double in 15 of the last 18 games.

2. Washington PG John Wall is averaging 29 points on 21-of-37 from the field in the last two games.

3. The home team has taken each of the last six in the series, with Minnesota earning a 97-77 win on its home floor last season.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 111, Wizards 110