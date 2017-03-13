Preview: Wizards at Timberwolves

(Updated: UPDATES Washington's standing in paragraph 2)

The Washington Wizards became a factor in the Eastern Conference earlier in the season on the strength of a remarkable run at home, but have taken it to another level on the road. The Wizards try to complete a perfect five-game road trip Monday night at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A rally from 21 points down and a controversial finish that went Washington's way resulted in a dramatic 125-124 victory at Portland on Saturday, and the excitement continues to build. "It was almost like we won the championship game," guard Bradley Beal told reporters. "Guys were running around the locker room, beating on the lockers and throwing water around. It was crazy. It was electrifying, we were excited. Especially for a game like that when you claw back and fight." John Wall scored 39 points and Beal added 26 as Washington moved into second place alone in the East, two games behind Cleveland. The Timberwolves won six of eight before dropping a 102-95 decision at Milwaukee on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (41-24): Wall is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 assists on the road trip and handed out 18 assists - one shy of his career high - in a 112-105 triumph over Minnesota at home Jan. 6. Markieff Morris delivered the game-winner with 0.4 seconds left in Portland despite replays indicating he may have stepped out of bounds, and finished with his first double-double since before the All-Star break. Washington is averaging 124.8 points during its winning streak and shot 50 percent or better in three consecutive contests.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (27-38): Minnesota won three straight at home, including triumphs over Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points in the loss to Milwaukee and Ricky Rubio added 22. The rest of the squad shot 14-for-46 from the field - including 0-for-5 from 3-point distance - as the Timberwolves fell 3 1/2 games behind the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams exchanged wins and losses over the course of 15 straight encounters.

2. Beal made five 3-pointers in three straight games, hitting 15-of-26 attempts in that span.

3. Timberwolves SF Andrew Wiggins had 11 points at Milwaukee - his lowest total since Jan. 17 - and is shooting 30.7 percent over his past four contests.

PREDICTION: Wizards 116, Timberwolves 111