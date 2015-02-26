Timberwolves defeat Wizards in Garnett’s return

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a week’s worth of buildup complete, the only thing left was to play the game.

Kevin Garnett had five points and eight rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Washington Wizards 97-77 on Wednesday night at the Target Center.

For Garnett, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, it was his first game in a Timberwolves uniform since April 9, 2007 -- a span of 2,879 days.

Minnesota (13-43) has struggled all season, but it wasn’t evident from the packed house of 19,856 -- the largest crowd all season. Lines stretched out of the arena two hours before the game as fans waited to catch a glimpse of the franchise’s career leader in every major statistical category.

”The place was rocking tonight tonight,“ Garnett said. ”It felt like my rookie year; the energy, the anticipation, I looked in the crowd and saw my friends and family. It was a special time and I can’t even put it into words.

“I’ve been back before and never paid attention to how much love is still here for me. Tonight it was over the top. This is full circle. I did not know the city missed me like this.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wizards at Timberwolves

After an emotional pregame video and lineup introduction, Washington (33-25) quieted the crowd in the early going, taking a 9-1 lead in the opening minutes as Minnesota started the game by missing its first 11 shots from the field.

Wizards center Marcin Gortat capped a three-point play with 4:18 left in the first quarter, giving Washington its largest lead of the night at 18-3.

“A lot of times, things go like that,” Wolves guard Kevin Martin said of the emotion early on. “I think that’s what it was for us. He helped us get through that and we just took off from there.”

Minnesota slowly chipped away, narrowing the gap to nine by the end of the quarter. Martin scored 16 points in the second quarter alone to send the game to the half tied at 42.

That was just the start.

The Timberwolves opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run, sparked by rookie forward Andrew Wiggins’ 13 third-quarter points. Minnesota outscored Washington 32-18 in the third, taking a 74-60 lead to the fourth quarter.

The 77 points allowed were a season low for Minnesota, which picked a good time to have its best defensive game of the season.

“It was the only reason we were still in that game,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “It becomes infectious. All of the sudden, we’ve got guys playing more physical and that’s what (Garnett) brings. That was one of the reasons why we thought it was important to go get him.”

The Wolves scored 21 points off 19 Washington turnovers and got to the free-throw line 28 times, compared to eight for the Wizards. Washington shot 37.9 percent from the floor, including 22 percent from beyond the arc.

“We had a bad combination of things,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “We can’t make a shot, turned the ball over 19 times. We hung in even through it, then in the fourth quarter, you look up and (the deficit) all of the sudden.”

Minnesota led by as much as 23 in the final quarter as the crowd buzzed every time Garnett got on his feet to greet a teammate on the bench. Chants of “KG! KG!” filled the building when he left the game for the final time with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

“I’ve never been in an NBA game in the regular season where there was the energy and the enthusiasm as there was in the building tonight,” Saunders said. “I’ve never seen anything like that for one guy.”

Martin finished with a game-high 28 points. Wiggins scored 19 points and center Nikola Pekovic had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wizards had three players score in double figures, led by forward Otto Porter’s 13 points and Nene’s 12. Gortat finished with nine points and 15 rebounds. Guard John Wall had five points and 10 assists.

“Basically, we lost the game because we let them get into a rhythm at the free-throw line,” Wall said. “At the start of the second quarter, they came out and got aggressive and got to the free-throw line a lot and started making the shots they had missed.”

NOTES: Wizards F Paul Pierce did not play because of a left knee injury. ... Washington G Bradley Beal remained out with a right fibula injury. ... Timberwolves G Gary Neal, originally not expected to play because of a sprained right ankle, appeared as a reserve. ... Minnesota F Anthony Bennett did not play because of a sprained right ankle. ... Timberwolves F Robbie Hummel missed the game with a broken right hand. ... Washington continues on its brief two-game road trip Friday at the Philadelphia 76ers. ... Minnesota will play the Bulls in Chicago on Friday before returning to Minneapolis to open a four-game homestand Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.