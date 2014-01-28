Preview: Wizards at Warriors

The Washington Wizards keep coming up just short of a winning record and are staring at a tough road just to get back to the even mark. The Wizards will take another stab at reaching .500 when they continue a four-game road trip at the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Warriors found whatever they had lost on defense during a 103-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and held the highest-scoring team in the league to a season low.

Washington dropped to 0-5 when having a chance to climb above .500 when it suffered a 104-101 loss at Utah on Saturday and is now looking at a stretch that pits it against five straight teams with winning records, beginning with Golden State. The Wizards will close out the road trip at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday before heading home to face Oklahoma City, Portland and San Antonio. The Warriors will need a second straight strong defensive performance to stop Washington, which is averaging 105 points over the last four games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (21-22): Washington has won five of its last eight games but keeps falling short when it has a chance to become a winning team, falling in overtime to the Boston Celtics last Wednesday and falling at Utah after a win to open the road trip. The Wizards had all five starters score in double figures against the Jazz but the reserves were outscored 52-18. “You’ve got to go out every night thinking this is going to be the hardest game you’re ever going to play,” coach Randy Wittman told the Washington Post. “In this league, it doesn’t matter. There’s NBA players on every team, so every night it’s a struggle.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (27-18): Golden State had allowed an average of 108.4 points in dropping five of seven but held the Blazers to a season-low 33.7 percent from the field and dominated the second half to avoid a third straight loss. Stephen Curry put up 38 points and eight assists in that win and is finding his shooting form over the last two contests by combining to go 25-of-44 from the field and 11-of-18 from beyond the arc. The All-Star guard is averaging 32 points and 10.2 assists in the last five games but struggled to 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting in a 112-96 win at Washington on Jan. 5 - his lowest scoring total of the month. Klay Thompson picked up the slack with 26 points in that game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F Andre Iguodala has scored in double figures in two straight games for the first time since returning from a hamstring injury on Dec. 17.

2. Washington F Nene is averaging 18 points on 53.3 percent shooting over the last three games.

3. Golden State has taken 10 of the last 13 in the series and shot 50.6 percent in the Jan. 5 meeting.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Wizards 96