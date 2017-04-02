Preview: Wizards at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on another tear and are coming off three straight wins against the best the West has to offer. The Warriors seek their 11th straight win Sunday when they tip off against the Washington Wizards, who are aiming to finish above .500 on their five-game road trip.

The Warriors' last three wins have featured two against Houston and one against San Antonio as Golden State continues to establish itself as the clear favorite in the West, even without Kevin Durant. Golden State has scored at least 100 points in every game during its winning streak and received 24 points from Steph Curry to fuel Friday's triumph against the Rockets. "I kind of feel like these last four games have all had playoff intensity and we've come out on top of all of them just winning all sorts of different ways," Curry said after draining four 3-pointers, giving him multiple 3s in each game during the winning streak. The Wizards won at the Cavaliers and Lakers before falling at the Clippers and Jazz in advance of Sunday's trip finale.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), NBC Sports Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (46-30): The Wizards are tied with the Raptors for the third-best record in the East despite losses in contrasting fashion in their last two games. First, they gave up 133 points to the Clippers and then they scored only 88 in the loss to the Jazz in a game where John Wall blamed the officiating for the defeat. Wall, coming off four straight terrific performances, shot only 6-of-22 and finished with five assists, snapping a streak of nine straight games with at least eight helpers.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (62-14): Curry and Klay Thompson each made four 3-pointers in Friday's win against Houston while combining for 15 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. The other three starters totaled 14 points for the Warriors, who sit 3 1/2 games ahead of San Antonio with six games left in the regular season. Draymond Green shot 2-of-11 from the field on Friday and has totaled 10 points and 10 turnovers in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. In the last four games, Thompson has made 20 3-pointers while shooting at least 40 percent from the arc in each contest.

2. Washington G Bradley Beal has scored exactly 27 points in three of the first four games of the road trip.

3. Wizards F Otto Porter Jr., who averages 13.6 points, has scored more than 10 only once in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 111, Wizards 101