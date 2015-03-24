Warriors wallop Wizards, complete 6-0 homestand

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Hall of Famer Rick Barry, one of the greatest offensive players in the history of the NBA, believes defense carried the Golden State Warriors to their one and only championship 40 years ago.

On a night when the Warriors honored the 1974-75 club, Barry and his ring-bearing teammates got a first-hand look at a defense that finally gives the franchise a shot at a second title.

Golden State held the Washington Wizards without a field goal for nearly the first 11 minutes of the third quarter Monday night, helping the Warriors extend a three-point lead to 24 by period’s end en route to a 107-76 victory.

By completing a 6-0 sweep of their homestand, the Warriors (57-13) extended their lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Pacific Division to 11 1/2 games and clinched no worse than a tie for their first division title since the 1975-76 season.

“That’s definitely important,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. “You set goals. Winning the division was definitely a goal. To clinch it now says a lot.”

On a night when the Warriors’ 4-0 sweep of the then Washington Bullets in 1975 was remembered, Golden State put on display the type of suffocating defense that is critical to producing the league’s best record.

The Warriors entered the game having held its opponents to a league-low 42.5 percent shooting, and they improved on that significantly by harassing the Wizards into 1-for-18 shooting in the third quarter and 27-for-81 (33.3 percent) overall.

Related Coverage Preview: Wizards at Warriors

“We have an excellent defensive team,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose club held an opponent under 80 points for the third time this season. “It’s been a progression. They were already good last year. I feel we’ve gotten better.”

Washington’s point total was its lowest of the year, below the 77 posted in a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 25.

“We didn’t come out with the same energized people we had in the first half,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said of the third quarter. “That leads to missing shots, turning the ball over, defensive lapses. It’s a troubling trend that we’ve had for the last 20, 25 games.”

With a 13th consecutive home win, the Warriors swept the season series from the Wizards for the fourth time in five years.

Thanks to a stellar defensive effort by the Wizards in the first half, the game was very much in doubt when the Warriors went into the intermission with a 52-49 lead. Golden State sank just 39.2 percent of its shots in the half.

However, by the time Washington made its first field goal of the second half, the outcome was settled. The Wizards finally converted a shot with 1:02 remaining in the period, after 15 consecutive misses, on a turnaround jumper by backup big man Kevin Seraphin.

In the meantime, the Warriors used five 3-pointers to pull away gradually. Point guard Stephen Curry had three of them, accounting for nine of his game-high 24 points.

”I think our ‘D’ was great all game,“ said center Andrew Bogut, a defensive anchor for the Warriors. ”The difference in the third was we were able to make shots.

“Everybody thinks of us as having a bunch of good shooters. The reason we’re winning games is we’re getting stops so we can get those shots.”

Curry went 5-for-8 from 3-point range overall and made eight of his 14 shots in all. He complemented his scoring with a team-high six assists.

Bogut was the defensive standout, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and blocking two shots. Backup big man Festus Ezeli pulled down 10 rebounds as the Warriors dominated the backboards to the tune of 62-38.

Reserve center Marreese Speights added 16 points for the Warriors, who completed their home season against Eastern Conference competition with a best-ever 14-1 record.

The Warriors won despite shooting just 41.1 percent and getting only eight points on 3-for-9 shooting from All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who played 18 minutes in his return from a three-game absence.

Shooting guard Bradley Beal and backups Seraphin and guard Ramon Sessions had 12 points apiece for the Wizards (40-31), who fell 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors (42-28) and the Chicago Bulls (43-29) in the three-team battle for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wizards star point guard John Wall shot just 4-for-16 on an 11-point night. Wall did record five assists, the fourth of which was his 700th of the season, making him the first Wizard to record consecutive 700-assist seasons since Rod Strickland in 1996-97 and ‘97-98.

“We have to regroup, bounce back and go home,” Wittman said at the end of a 1-3 Western swing. “We played a half of the way we wanted to play. I have to find the guys that are committed to do it for 48 (minutes) now. That’s my job.”

NOTES: The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to record two 6-0 homestands in the same season. ... The double-digit margin of victory was the Warriors’ 40th of the year. ... The Warriors went 3-0 in the absence of All-Star SG Klay Thompson, beating Atlanta, New Orleans and Utah by an average of 16.7 points. ... The Warriors play seven of their next eight on the road, all against teams currently battling for playoff position. ... The Wizards have four Eastern Conference clubs with losing records among their next five opponents, all at home.