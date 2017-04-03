Warriors whip Wizards for 11th win in row

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors completed a 25-5 demolition of Eastern Conference competition this season with an unusual gesture Sunday night.

An apology.

Stephen Curry poured in 42 points and Draymond Green recorded a triple-double as the Warriors extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 139-115 victory over the road-weary Washington Wizards.

Curry scored his 40th point and Green completed his triple-double well after the outcome was decided, something that didn't sit well with the Wizards.

Washington's Brandon Jennings vented his team's frustration on Warriors center JaVale McGee by intentionally shoving him in the chest during what was deemed an unnecessary 3-point attempt with 6.9 seconds remaining. Jennings was nailed with a flagrant foul.

Afterward, Jennings explained his actions.

"It's just a rule. I learned it when I first came into the league not to do that," he said of running up the score. "You're already up 20 almost, and then for him to do it, it was like, 'All right, come on. Chill out. Now you're trying to embarrass us.'

"Thank God he didn't go to the rack. It probably would have been worse for him. It was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond Green his triple-double and Steph was out there with 40. I just felt it was disrespectful."

The Warriors led by 14 points with 2:52 left before Curry swished his ninth 3-pointer of the night to bring his total over 40 points for the fourth time this season.

With most of their starters still on the floor, the Golden State focus then went toward getting Green the two points he needed to complete his fourth triple-double of the season.

He misfired on a 3-pointer with 2:17 to go and on an interior attempt with 1:53 left before dropping in a trey with 34.7 seconds to go, giving him 11 points to go with 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

Unhappy with McGee's decision but seemingly oblivious to the fact that Curry and Green contributed to the ugly finish, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sought out Washington's Scott Brooks after the final horn sounded.

"I apologized to Scott. I know he wasn't happy," Kerr said. "We weren't trying to pour it on or offend anybody.

"JaVale should not have taken the three. When you have a lead like that, you shouldn't be shooting a 3-pointer. I told him that. I think he understands that."

Brooks refused to get involved in a postgame debate.

"I'm not worried about what they're trying to do," he said. "I'm focused on how we play and how we want to continue to play. That's none of my business."

Before the late fireworks, the Warriors (63-14) assured themselves of a win that reduced their magic number for clinching the best record in the league to three. They lead the San Antonio Spurs (59-17), also a winner Sunday, by 3 1/2 games with five remaining.

The Wizards (46-31) fell one game behind the Toronto Raptors (47-30) in their duel for the third-best record in the East. Washington completed a five-game trip with three straight losses after wins against Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors led 67-57 at halftime and were up seven in the second minute of the third period before exploding for 20 points in under four minutes. Klay Thompson buried a pair of 3-pointers in the 20-7 flurry that opened a 90-70 lead.

The Wizards used a 13-4 run early in the fourth quarter to close within 110-101 with still 7:27 to play. But Thompson cooled the rally with a driving hoop and David West dropped in four consecutive points, helping Golden State create additional breathing room to assure a one-sided finish.

The win completed an eight-day stretch in which the Warriors swept five in a row from Memphis, Houston twice, San Antonio and Washington.

"It's a strong showing," Curry observed. "All playoff teams. You got to play a full 48 (minutes) to beat them. Got to bottle this up. Keep adding pennies to the jar as we continue on in the season."

Curry hit 15 of his 22 shots and nine of his 14 3-point attempts for the Warriors, whose 11 straight wins have come by an average of 16.0 points.

"He was phenomenal," Thompson gushed of his backcourt mate. "Felt like everything was going in as soon as it left his fingertips."

Thompson finished with 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Warriors shot 16-for-36 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

Bradley Beal and backup Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points apiece for the Wizards, who allowed a season-high point total.

John Wall was held to 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting, but found time for a team-high 11 assists.

Wall said he thought Jennings' actions were justified.

"Whenever a team's up like that, you're supposed to just hold the ball and take a shot-clock violation," he said. "What Brandon did, I don't think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don't let nobody try to embarrass you. I think that's what they were trying to do."

NOTES: The NBA announced Sunday that Wizards PG John Wall was fined $15,000 for "public criticism of the officiating" following Friday's loss at Utah. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that PF Kevin Durant (sprained left knee) will not play Monday against Minnesota or Wednesday at Phoenix. Durant remains a possibility for Golden State's final three regular-season games. ... Golden State F Draymond Green's one steal and one blocked shot against the Wizards improved his season totals to 151 and 102, respectively. He is the first player since SG Dwyane Wade in 2008-09 to post a 150/100 season. The feat is a first in Warriors history.