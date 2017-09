Nov 28 (Reuters) - BKS Bank AG :

* 9-month net interest income 119.1 million euros versus 107.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month net commissions income 35.8 million euros versus 33.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month net income 33.3 million euros versus 30.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 38.6 million euros versus 34.6 million euros year ago

* Tier I capital ratio as at Sept. 30 of 12.5 pct Source text - bit.ly/1y7wKtW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)