#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BKW launches about 165 million Swiss francs senior convertible bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - BKW AG : * Says announces launch of offering of approximately 165 million Swiss francs senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 * Says bonds will be convertible into approximately 4.2 million registered

shares of BKW, 8% of its currently issued share capital * Says bonds are expected to carry coupon of between 0.00 % and 0.50 % per

annum * Says bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount and unless

repurchased, will mature on 30 September 2020 at their principal amount * Says E.ON to launch of offering of about EUR 115 million exchangeable bonds

with maturity of 4 years * Says E.ON bonds are exchangeable into BKW shares by potentially monetizing

its entire stake in BKW * Source text: bit.ly/1of6CEJ * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
