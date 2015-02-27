FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Earth Farming posts smaller Q4 net loss yr/yr
February 27, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Black Earth Farming posts smaller Q4 net loss yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Black Earth Farming Ltd

* Q4 sales revenue of USD 60.4mn (61.2)

* Q4 net loss of USD -8.5mn (-18.5)

* Says the Russian business environment could possibly remain challenging for some time to come.

* Says looking forward, we hope to be able to capitalize on the improved commercial environment offered by the weaker ruble and continue the improvements on the core business while preparing for future expansion on our irrigated root crop project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

