BRIEF-Black Earth Farming says agrees land swap
March 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Black Earth Farming says agrees land swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Black Earth Farming Ltd

* Says Black Earth Farming announces land swap

* Says divests assets in Lipetsk, Ryazan and Tambov in return for land and elevator in proximity to existing operations in Morshansk, Tambov

* Says expects to book a profit on the swap but is awaiting an independent fair valuation on the incoming assets

* Says net cash pre-tax proceeds from the transaction are estimated at circa $1.6 million at the current exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

