FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Black Knight Financial IPO priced at $24.50 per share
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 20, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Black Knight Financial IPO priced at $24.50 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Black Knight Financial Services Inc’s said its initial public offering has been priced at $24.50 per share, valuing the provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, at about $3.65 billion.

The IPO raised about $441 million, after the company’s upsized offering of 18 million Class A shares was priced above the midpoint of its expected range of $22-$25 per share.

Black Knight Financial, which counts title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the shares in the offering.

The company, which lists Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co among its largest clients, helps in mortgage servicing and also provides information on property valuation and collateral risk to originators and mortgage servicers.

Black Knight, earlier known as Lender Processing Services Inc, was bought by Fidelity in 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to grow its mortgage servicing business.

The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “BKFS”.

JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are among the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Avik Das and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.