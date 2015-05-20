FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity National-controlled Black Knight shares rise 8.7 pct in debut
#Funds News
May 20, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fidelity National-controlled Black Knight shares rise 8.7 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc, a provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, rose as much as 8.7 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

The company raised about $441 million after its IPO was priced at $24.50 per share, close to the top end of the expected range of $22-$25.

Black Knight, which counts title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the 18 million Class A shares in the upsized offering.

Black Knight, formerly known as Lender Processing Services Inc, was bought by Fidelity in May 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to boost its mortgage servicing business.

Black Knight shares opened at $26.25 and touched a high of $26.63 in morning trade.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
