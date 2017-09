Oct 24 (Reuters) - Black Lion Fund SA :

* Says Novakonstelacja Limited sells 17.38 percent stake in the company (or 20,911,720 shares) to Madras 1 Sp. z o.o. for 3.27 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)