FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Black Lion Fund Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 net loss of 39.9 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Black Lion Fund Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 net loss of 39.9 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Black Lion Fund SA :

* Said on Friday that Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 revenue 287.2 million zlotys ($82.7 million) versus 261.7 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 operating loss of 36.5 million zlotys versus operating profit of 2 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 net loss of 39.9 million zlotys versus loss of 27.9 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* The current reporting period covers 21 months from Jan. 2013 to Sept. 2014 due to the fact that the company has changed its reporting period to Oct. 1 - Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4746 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.