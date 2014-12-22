BRIEF-Black Lion Fund Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 net loss of 39.9 mln zlotys

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Black Lion Fund SA :

* Said on Friday that Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 revenue 287.2 million zlotys ($82.7 million) versus 261.7 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 operating loss of 36.5 million zlotys versus operating profit of 2 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* Jan. 2013 - Sept. 2014 net loss of 39.9 million zlotys versus loss of 27.9 million zlotys in Jan. 2011 - Sept. 2012

* The current reporting period covers 21 months from Jan. 2013 to Sept. 2014 due to the fact that the company has changed its reporting period to Oct. 1 - Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon:

