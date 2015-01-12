FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piesiewicz raises stake in Black Pearl Capital to 55 pct
January 12, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Piesiewicz raises stake in Black Pearl Capital to 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Black Pearl Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that Radoslaw Piesiewicz bought 21,361,662 of the company’s shares (52.96 pct stake) on Jan. 8 and increased his stake to 55.26 pct from 2.3 pct

Source text for Eikon:

* Threems Capital Limited bought 2,021,106 of the company’s shares (or 5.01 pct stake in the company) on Dec. 21, 2014

* Threems Capital Limited raised its stake in company to 57.97 pct (or 23,382,782 shares) from 52.96 pct stake (or 21,361,662 shares) Source text for Eikon:

* Dyffryn Holdings Limited sold 2,021,106 of the company’s shares on Dec. 21, 2014, and currently does not hold Black Pearl Capital’s stake

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

