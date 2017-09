Jan 13 (Reuters) - Black Pearl Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that on Jan. 9 Threems Capital Limited completed the share sale agreement signed on Sept. 8, 2014

* Threems Capital Limited sold 21,361,662 shares or 52.96 pct stake of Black Pearl Capital

* Prior to the transaction Threems Capital Limited held 57.97 pct stake in the company

* As of Jan. 9 Threems Capital Limited 5.01 pct stake (2,021,106 shares) in the company Source text for Eikon:

