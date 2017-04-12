Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it was
asked to refund Canada's BlackBerry Ltd a sum of $814.9
million in an arbitration settlement over royalties for certain
past sales.
U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry were up about 16
percent at $8.94 in heavy premarket trading. Qualcomm was down
about 1 percent at $54.81.
The companies in 2016 decided to arbitrate a dispute over
Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to
payments made by BlackBerry under a licensing deal.
Qualcomm said on Wednesday it does not agree with the
decision of an arbitration panel, but the payment is binding and
not appealable.
Qualcomm is also fighting a lawsuit filed by Apple Inc
, accusing the company of overcharging for chips and
refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates.
The U.S. government has accused Qualcomm of resorting to
anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key
semiconductors in mobile phones.
BlackBerry said a final award including interest and
reasonable attorneys' fees will be issued after a hearing on May
30.
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP represented BlackBerry in the
proceeding.