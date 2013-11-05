CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-BlackBerry: SocGen raises to hold

(Corrects headline and text to say SocGen raises, not cuts, its rating on BlackBerry)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - BlackBerry : * Blackberry : SocGen raises to hold from sell

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA