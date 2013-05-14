FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackberry making BBM available cross platform
May 14, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Blackberry making BBM available cross platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - * Blackberry says already 12,000 bes10 installations globally * Blackberry announces launch of new bes 10.1; platform

provides device and app management for blackberry, ios and android * Blackberry says “secure work space” offering now in beta

testing and will launch this summer * Blackberry CEO says wants customers to build bbm further;

says over 60 million users globally already * Blackberry CEO says bbm being opened to a wider audience * Blackberry CEO says this summer bbm will be available across

multiple platforms * Blackberry CEO says bbm on other platforms will be free for

all users * Blackberry CEO says bbm video chat, voice and screen share

features will also be available cross platform

