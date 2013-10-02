FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry boosts restructuring charge estimate to $400 million
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 1:24 PM / 4 years ago

BlackBerry boosts restructuring charge estimate to $400 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd expects to take $400 million in pre-tax charges related to cost-cutting, quadruple its estimate of $100 million earlier this year, the smartphone maker said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday.

The company expects to spend $400 million in severance, “network simplification costs” and other expenses in this fiscal year and the first quarter of next year combined. In the first quarter it said it would take charges of $100 million for the current fiscal year, ending March 1, 2014.

BlackBerry, which has lost market share to Apple Inc’s iPhone and phones that run Google Inc’s Android operating system, said last month it planned to shed 4,500 jobs, more than one-third of its workforce.

The company has signed a tentative $9-a-share agreement to be acquired and taken private by a consortium led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. But its stock has languished well below the offer price, a sign investors are skeptical the deal will succeed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.