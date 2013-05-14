FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry unveils new mid-tier smartphone
#Market News
May 14, 2013

BlackBerry unveils new mid-tier smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14 (Reuters) - BlackBerry unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone device with a physical keyboard on Tuesday, the feature that still sets it apart from most rivals, and said its make-or-break new devices had put the company back on “solid ground.”

The Canadian company, which hopes new smartphones powered by its BlackBerry 10 operating system will prompt a turnaround, said the new Q5 mid-tier phone would be available in the summer in a range of colors.

BlackBerry, which changed its name from Research In Motion, has bled market share to Apple Inc’s iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co’s wildly popular line of Galaxy devices, which are powered by Google’s Android operating system.

Shares of BlackBerry were slightly lower in New York and Toronto soon after the market opened.

