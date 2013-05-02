FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry devices approved for use on U.S. Department of Defense
May 2, 2013

BlackBerry devices approved for use on U.S. Department of Defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - BlackBerry said U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has approved its new line of devices powered by the revamped BlackBerry 10 operating system to be used on DoD networks.

The approval allows all Department of Defense customers to use the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 smartphones, and BlackBerry PlayBook tablets on DoD networks.

This comes after a Pentagon spokesperson said on Wednesday that the Pentagon is expected to clear Apple Inc, Samsung and BlackBerry mobile devices for use on Defense Department networks in the next few weeks.

The Pentagon unveiled a plan in February aimed at giving the military services a much broader range of choices among mobile devices. The department has 470,000 BlackBerry users, 41,000 Apple users and 8,700 people with Android devices.


