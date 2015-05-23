FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry cuts jobs worldwide as it consolidates businesses
May 23, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

BlackBerry cuts jobs worldwide as it consolidates businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd is cutting jobs across the world, the company said on Friday, as it consolidates its software, hardware and applications business.

The company did not specify how many employees would be affected.

BlackBerry, which reported a 16.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue in March, had about 6,225 full-time employees as of Feb. 2015, according to its website.

The company is reallocating resources to capitalize on growth opportunities and achieve profitability across all its business segments, a company spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company last month said it was considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs.

Up to Friday’s close, the company’s Toronto-listed stock had risen more than 62 percent in the last 12 months, whereas the U.S.-listed stock had risen nearly 44 percent during the same period. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru;; Editing by Ken Wills)

