BlackBerry names Cisco veteran as global head of sales
July 13, 2015

BlackBerry names Cisco veteran as global head of sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd named Carl Wiese as global head of sales on Monday, an appointment that comes at a critical juncture for the company, which needs to spur top-line growth in order for its turnaround efforts to succeed.

Wiese, who has spent the last 12 years at Cisco Systems Inc initially heading advanced technology sales and later its collaboration product sales efforts, replaces John Sims as BlackBerry’s global head of sales.

BlackBerry did not provide any reasons for the departure of Sims, who was with BlackBerry for about 18 months.

BlackBerry said Wiese will be responsible for driving its “go-to-market strategy and advancing the company’s global sales efforts to drive growth.” (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

