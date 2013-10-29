BlackBerry met with Facebook about potential bid - WSJ

TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd executives flew to California to meet with Facebook Inc last week to gauge its interest in a potential bid for the struggling smartphone-maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.

It remains unclear if Facebook is interested in placing a bid. Both companies declined to comment on the WSJ report.

Any deal would be an alternative to a tentative $9 a share offer from a consortium led by its largest investor, Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which wants to buy BlackBerry for $4.7 billion and take it private.

Other companies are also taking a look at the company’s books to decide whether to make an offer, according to industry sources.