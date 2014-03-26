FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry gets U.S. clearance for security solution
March 26, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BlackBerry gets U.S. clearance for security solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd said it received U.S. government security clearance for its solution that separates and secures work and personal data on mobile devices powered by Google Inc’s Android platform and Apple Inc’s iOS operating system.

The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 certification, a coveted U.S. government security clearance, will allow government agencies to deploy the new devices as soon as they are launched.

The certification will encourage BlackBerry’s large customers to continue to use its services, even as employees seek to support their personal devices on corporate networks, which could create security breaches. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

