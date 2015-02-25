FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry working with Google to secure Android devices
February 25, 2015

BlackBerry working with Google to secure Android devices

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that it is working with Google Inc to enable its software to manage and secure some of Google’s Android devices, a move that builds on BlackBerry’s recent partnership with Samsung Electronics Co.

In November, BlackBerry announced partnerships with Samsung and other high-profile technology industry players, broadening the reach of its revamped mobile-device management and security platform.

BlackBerry said it is offering a “highly secure mobility solution” for Samsung’s Android devices. The new system weds BlackBerry’s security platform with the South Korean company’s own security software for its line-up of Galaxy devices that are powered by Google’s Android operating system.

On Wednesday, BlackBerry outlined a similar tie-up directly with Google, to manage devices equipped with Android for Work - Google’s own solution to securely separate business and personal data and applications.

BlackBerry shares rose 4.3 percent to $10.71 on the Nasdaq following the announcement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andrew Hay)

