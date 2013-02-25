FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry launches first BB10 device in India at $800
February 25, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

BlackBerry launches first BB10 device in India at $800

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - BlackBerry launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees ($800).

The touch-screen BlackBerry Z10 phone, which goes on sale in India from Tuesday, will compete with Apple Inc’s iPhones and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s high-end Galaxy series phones.

The Z10 has already gone on sale in the United Kingdom and Canada, and is expected to hit the United States in mid-March. ($ 1 = 54.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)

