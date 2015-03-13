FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over BlackBerry 10
March 13, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

BlackBerry wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd on Friday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently inflating its stock price by painting a misleadingly upbeat picture of the prospects for its BlackBerry 10 smartphone line.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege that BlackBerry and top officials made material misrepresentations or omissions, or intended to defraud them. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

