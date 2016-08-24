FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BlackBerry beats court appeal in U.S. shareholder lawsuit
August 24, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BlackBerry beats court appeal in U.S. shareholder lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing BlackBerry Ltd of fraudulently inflating its stock price by painting a misleadingly upbeat picture of the prospects for its BlackBerry 10 smartphone line.

But while the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York agreed the lawsuit failed to state a plausible claim, it ordered a lower-court judge to reconsider whether the plaintiffs should be allowed to amend their complaint in light of new evidence. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
