Blackberry could lay off up to 40 pct staff -WSJ
September 18, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Blackberry could lay off up to 40 pct staff -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd is preparing a round of deep staff cuts by the end of 2013 and could lay off as much as 40 percent of its employees, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Wednesday.

The layoffs will happen across the board and likely occur in waves, according to the Journal. Blackberry, which once dominated the corporate smartphone arena, has struggled in recent years to stanch rapid market share losses to rivals like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Blackberry was not immediately available for comment.

