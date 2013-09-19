FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada minister says hopes BlackBerry can make it on its own
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 4:33 PM / 4 years ago

Canada minister says hopes BlackBerry can make it on its own

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian government hopes BlackBerry Ltd , which is considering selling itself, can make it on its own, Industry Minister James Moore said on Thursday, but he added that he recognized the rapidly changing issues it faces.

“The issues that BlackBerry was approaching us with a month ago (were) very different than the news that came out yesterday,” he told reporters in Oakville, Ontario, an apparent reference to a report on plans for deep job cuts.

“I want BlackBerry to do well. I want BlackBerry to grow and to continue to employ Canadians ... we’re hopeful that they’ll be able to make it on their own.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.