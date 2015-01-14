FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM's office won't comment on reported Samsung bid for BlackBerry
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Canada PM's office won't comment on reported Samsung bid for BlackBerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Wednesday declined to comment on a Reuters report that said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had approached BlackBerry about a buyout.

“We do not comment on rumors,” Jason MacDonald said in an e-mail.

Speaking separately, Finance Minister Joe Oliver also declined to comment. He told reporters in Vancouver that any bid would be reviewed by Industry Minister James Moore and the federal cabinet. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.