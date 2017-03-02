FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 6 months ago

BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.

"It is true I left BlackBerry as of Feb. 13," Mackey, who held the title of executive vice president, executive operations, said in a message.

Mackey, who joined the Canadian company in late-2013, worked directly with BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen, navigating the purchase and integration of a string of acquisitions and the signing of major partnership agreements.

BlackBerry did not offer an immediate comment. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeffrey Benkoe)

