Canada government has no comment on private offer for BlackBerry
September 23, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Canada government has no comment on private offer for BlackBerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister James Moore on Monday declined to comment on a tentative deal to take struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd private.

“We have no comment at this time,” Moore spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher said in an e-mail.

Separately, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters in Toronto that he did not comment on private business matters. He made the remark when pressed about news that a consortium led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd wanted to buy BlackBerry for $4.7 billion.

