FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax seeking $1 bln equity for BlackBerry deal -Globe
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Fairfax seeking $1 bln equity for BlackBerry deal -Globe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd was seeking over $1 billion in equity investments from institutional investors to back its preliminary $4.7 billion plan to acquire BlackBerry Ltd , the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the discussions, the newspaper said Fairfax Chief Executive Prem Watsa has personally contacted several leading Canadian and U.S. pension and private equity funds to win support for the bid to buy the struggling smartphone maker.

But the sources said that as of Tuesday, only one pension fund, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, was seriously considering joining a potential takeover consortium.

The paper said Watsa was pitching the potential acquisition as a leveraged buyout that would be financed with more than $3 billion in bank loans, $1 billion in equity from institutions and Fairfax’s nearly 10 per cent stake in BlackBerry.

If it falls short of raising the equity to help finance the potential takeover, the Globe said Fairfax intends to arrange a short-term bridge loan that could be repaid with BlackBerry’s cash holdings of about $2.6 billion.

Officials with Fairfax, BlackBerry and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan could not be reached immediately for comment.

Fairfax’s $4.7 billion, or $9 a share, proposal was announced on Monday. BlackBerry, which put itself on the block in August, warned last Friday of slumping sales and a big operating loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.