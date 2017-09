TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd has drawn interest from private equity group Cerberus and at least one other investor, CNBC said on Wednesday, quoting Dow Jones, which cited unnamed sources.

Shares of BlackBerry jumped as the news hit, and were up 2.5 percent at $8.11 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)