BlackBerry says suffers network outage in Canada, Asia Pacific
March 4, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

BlackBerry says suffers network outage in Canada, Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd has suffered a network outage affecting some users in Canada and the Asia-Pacific region, the smartphone and technology company said on Tuesday.

The outage hit Canada’s leading mobile network, according to a memo sent to some customers of both BlackBerry and Rogers Communications Inc.

BlackBerry said it had identified a potential cause and was working on a fix.

Canadianoutages.com, a website that collates customer complaints about various technology services including Internet and wireless provision, showed a spike in complaints about BlackBerry starting early Tuesday morning.

