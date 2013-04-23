FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry Q10 to be available in Canada starting May 1
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

BlackBerry Q10 to be available in Canada starting May 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - BlackBerry said its new smartphone BlackBerry Q10 will be available in Canada starting May 1 through Rogers Wireless, Telus Corp and Bell Mobility.

Q10 will be available starting at C$199 ($190) with a three-year contract. It will also be available on Virgin Mobile Canada.

BlackBerry said it expects Q10 device to be available in the United States by the end of May.

BlackBerry is trying to claw back market share lost to rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co with its new line of devices powered by the revamped BlackBerry 10 operating system.

BlackBerry, which has changed its name from Research In Motion, has said it expects to report break-even results in the current quarter.

The company’s shares closed at C$14.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained 25 percent so far in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.