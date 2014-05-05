FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spear Street to buy BlackBerry's Canadian real estate assets
May 5, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd disclosed on Monday that U.S. real estate investment company Spear Street Capital is buying the majority of its real estate holdings in Canada for C$305 million ($278 million).

The embattled technology company announced in March that it had reached an agreement to sell the vast majority of its real estate holdings, as part of a plan outlined earlier this year to strengthen its balance sheet. At the time, BlackBerry did not disclose the name of the buyer or terms of the deal.

$1 = 1.0967 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Euan Rocha

